Afghanistan's Foreign Min Summons Pakistan Ambassador Over Abduction Of Envoy's Daughter

Following the abduction of the Afghanistan envoy's daughter, the Indian mission and their family members in Islamabad have been asked to remain vigilant and alert and take extra security precautions, sources informed on Saturday.

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, Silsila Alikhil, was abducted for several hours on Thursday, July 16, 2021, and was allegedly severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home. Post this incident, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs explicitly called on the Pakistan government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime. They have also asked the government to ensure full security and diplomatic immunity of Afghan envoy and their families in accordance with international conventions.

Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned Pakistan's Ambassador in Kabul to make an official complaint about the kidnapping in the country's capital city. Afghanistan's EAM summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Saturday afternoon and lodged a strong protest over the abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan's Ambassador to Islamabad.

Afghanistan's Ministry of External Affairs outrightly condemned the act and called for safety to Afghanistan's diplomatic mission in the country. Further, the Afghan Embassy and Consulate sought immunity of the country's diplomat and their families in adherence to international treaties and commitments.

An official statement by Afghanistan read, "The State Department strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."

Daughter Of Afghanistan's Envoy To Pakistan Abducted and Tortured

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, in their press release, stated that Silsila Alikhail was currently in the hospital recuperating from physical assault and multiple injuries that were inflicted upon her. Purportedly, the complaint letter enumerated the Afghanistan Ambassador's daughter suffered injuries and grave physical hurt.

Republic TV accessed the medical reports of Najib Alikhail's daughter which mentioned that "rope marks on her neck along with bruises on wrists and multiple joint and blunt injuries".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan states with great regret that on July 16, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, were abducted and severely tortured by unknown individuals on their way home," the statement read.

According to the complaint letter, the ward of Afghan Envoy was kidnapped around 13:00 hrs on July 16 and retrieved by 19:05 hrs on the same day.