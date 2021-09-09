A day after the Taliban announced the formation of its government in the country, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan issued a statement. The "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" on Wednesday condemned the announcement of the "so-called" cabinet by the Taliban, terming it as "illegitimate and unjustifiable". Although the Taliban has announced a separate foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, officials based at Afghan embassies in different parts of the world continue to raise their voices against the Taliban takeover.

The latest statement has been issued by the Afghan embassy in Warsaw on Twitter and has been shared by the Afghan embassy based in different countries. They have termed the new interim Taliban government as "illegitimate and unjustifiable". The statement reads, "The decision goes against the will of the absolute majority of the people of Afghanistan, international agreements, relevant United Nations Security Council and United Nations Human Rights Council resolutions and undermines the national interests of Afghanistan", which includes security, stability, unity and prosperity of the country and its people. Furthermore, the statement mentions that the Taliban government consists of individuals "who not only are against the national security and stability of Afghanistan" but they also pose a threat to the security and stability of the region and global community at large.

Foreign Ministry of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan issues statement

Statement by the @mfa_afghanistan regarding the announcement of the Taliban’s so-called cabinet pic.twitter.com/1Okrr9Oiqn — Embassy of the I. R. of Afghanistan in Warsaw (@AfghanistanInPL) September 8, 2021

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan further added that all "diplomatic missions of the I.R. (Islamic Republic) of Afghanistan will continue their normal functions and duties based on the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan". The statement issued by the "Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan" said the new "Taliban cabinet" will result in undermining Afghanistan's political, ethnic and social diversity. The statement added that it will lead to increased tensions and also "undermine the prospect of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the country".

Taliban government

Taliban on Tuesday, September 7, announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He has Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy. On August 15 this year, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul after capturing other provinces of the country. Several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country on Sunday. It is worth noting that the Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops on August 31.

