Afghanistan's Ghor Province Reopens Girls' Schools After Months Of Closure

In Afghanistan's Ghor province, girl schools have been allowed to reopen after extensive efforts were made by the Ferozkoh council. Female students from classes 7 to 12 were allowed to attend their schools in the capital of the western province, Ferozkoh after months of denial. Head of the council, Sultan Ahmad was quoted saying, 'We reached an agreement that the high schools for girls in the capital and all districts of Ghor should be reopened'.

Civil rights activists express happiness:

"Fortunately the schools will be reopened for girl students. If women are deprived of education, the next generation of society will not have a bright future," added civil rights activist Habib Wahdat.

Soon after the Taliban had taken over the country, the girl students were denied to attend school. So far in western Afghanistan Herat and Ghor provinces, girls have been allowed to attend schools. Afghan girls have been repeatedly sending requests to the Taliban's interim government to reopen girls' schools across the country.

Afghan girls find alternative activity amid closure of schools

In an earlier update, two girls from Kandahar province two girls were seen starting a painting centre at their home. The girls, who are siblings, had started a painting and drawing centre in one of the rooms in their home, reported TOLO News. Another female student, Mariam of 12th grade, had expressed her concern about not being able to complete her secondary education, telling an Afghan news organisation, ANI reported, 'It has been over two months that we have been deprived of education, and I feel that all the girls who have stopped going to school feel the same way.'

Afghanistan women face Taliban restrictions

Masoma Amiri, a painter stated that the Taliban government has provided them around 10 to 12 rules which are to be 'strictly followed'. Furthermore, Amiri added that they have also prohibited them to come without 'mahram,' as per TOLO News report. Shugofa Amiri requested the Taliban government to reopen the educational centres so that the girls of the country can pursue their studies. As per the report, the girls learnt painting and drawing in an institute in Kandahar city, however, they were unable to pursue their art classes due to the closure of the art centre.

(With inputs and image from ANI)