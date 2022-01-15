Afghanistan's Ghor Province Sees Spike In Number Of Teenagers Involved In Hard Labour

The number of teenagers involved in hard labour in the western Ghor province in Afghanistan has increased considerably since the Taliban seized the war-torn nation in mid-August. With the Taliban set to complete nearly six months into power, reports of economic and humanitarian crises have emerged from time to time. Children in Ghor have been pushed to undertake strenuous jobs as they ran short of opportunities to earn a meagre livelihood for their families, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Prolonged drought and conflict compounded with the two-year-long running COVID-19 pandemic have been intensified with the winter season in the northern Afghan provinces. Lack of adequate employment opportunities due to the economic collapse have forced youngsters into hard labour. Mohammad Hassan is one of the children from the families in Ghor province who washes cars on the bank of Hariroad River alongside his brother to sustain through the days. "We work to earn 100 to 200 Afghani daily with which we purchase essential items," Hassan told Pajhwok Afghan News.

"It is very difficult to get into cold water, Vinod is hazardous for our health but we have no other option, if we got to school then we cannot work and if we get the education we will not have food in our house," Ghor province resident, Hassan, told Pajhwok Afghan News.

Parroting Hassan's words, another young lad from Ghor told the publication that working at a shop against 100afs provides basic supplies for his family. "From the past 4 years I worked against 100afs, I did not go to school from the past two years because our economic condition is not well," he said. The number of teenage boys engaging in hard labour in adjoining areas of Ghor, Ferozkoh province have also increased.

"I do metalwork for the past two years and I did not go to school. If I go to school my sister and brother will die from hunger," 15-year-old Abdul Rauf told the publication, who works at a metal shop for 100afs.

Malnutrition rate among Afghan children up by 30%: Report

The aforementioned report comes after the International Rescue Committee (IRC) expressed concern over the surge of malnutrition rate among children in Afghanistan. As per their surveyed data, the rate went up by 30% since the Taliban took over Kabul. Highlighting the current economic condition in the wake of dried-up foreign aid, the report also shed light on the collapsing healthcare sector. In case the current political situation continues, Afghanistan's health systems will trickle down and millions will be left without minimal medical care, the IRC report said. At least 90% of the healthcare facilities will shut down and up to 97% may face starvation by the end of 2022, the report concluded.

(Image: AP)