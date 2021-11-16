Afghanistan's Health Sector Plunges Into Crisis As International Aid Suspended: Report

Afghanistan's health sector has plunged into a severe crisis despite the former government receiving millions of dollars worth of funds from the international community, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday. No fundamental work is done in the health sector nor has the salaries of health workers been paid for a long time, Deputy Minister for Health Service Provision, Abdul Bari Omar, was quoted by TOLO news as saying during a press briefing. The development of the Afghan health sector has dwindled on the edge of 5.5% overall, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry also highlighted that the country's healthcare system has further crumbled after the international community suspended health aids following the Taliban takeover. "Some of the health centres have stopped their operations," Omar added. The citizens have also expressed frustration over the reduction of medical supplies across the country leading to a lack of provisions for urgent medical assistance for the citizens, Noorullah, a patient, told TOLO.

Emphasising the need to be independent and find practical measures to work on developing the health sector, Omar asserted that the ministry is working to improve the quality of healthcare in the war-torn country. Citing statistical reports, he added that Afghans spend nearly $249 million abroad for medical treatment annually. The assertions come after the World Health Organisation (WHO) in September warned that Afghanistan's health system would "fall apart" as international fund cuts have forced health providers to decide "who to save and who to let die."

Breakdown of health services having a rippling effect

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Afghanistan in September to analyse the crisis in the war-ravaged nation. After meeting medical professionals and patients, he noted that the country dwindled on the verge of collapse unless urgent action was taken. Dr Tedros explained that a lack of financial support for the country’s largest health project, Sehetmandi, "had left thousands of facilities unable to buy medical supplies and pay salaries." Meanwhile, 95% of the families are under severe food insecurity as the nation struggles to combat economic and humanitarian crises.

(Image: AP)