Afghanistan's NRF Forces Kill 17 Taliban Soldiers In Panjshir Valley; New Video Emerges

In the latest escalation in Afghanistan, over nine months after the Taliban reconquered the nation, a fresh video has emerged showing the members of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) attacking the extremists in one of the Arezo valleys between Shotul and Rokhah, Panjshir. As per reports, the NRF’s Tawakh base forces have claimed responsibility for killing at least 17 people from the Taliban and leaving at least nine others wounded. Taliban, however, has not yet made any remarks pertaining to the attack.

The #NRF Guerrillas ambushed the Taliban terrorist in one of the Arezo valleys between Shotul and Rokhah, Panjshir. The Tawakh base Resistance forces eliminated 17 Taliban and wounded 9 others.

NRF is an Afghan insurgent group led by the son of the late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Just last week, the group claimed to have seized at least three northern districts from the Taliban following the announcement of a wide military offensive. The Massoud-led group even said that their aggression in the Pnajshir Valley was its first armed offensive against the Taliban forces since the extremists rose to power in the war-torn nation.

It is to note here that NRF forces were also the last to hold out against the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year and the group included former Afghan forces and government officials. NRF had retreated to the valley which fell in September to the hands of the Taliban, several weeks after the US-trained troops capitulated.

NRF says 22 Taliban militants killed in Panjshir

NRF killed 17 Taliban members, just days after the spokesperson for the resistance forces, Sebghatullah Ahmadi, claimed that 22 extremists were killed in fights with the front in a statement. However, local Taliban leaders in Panjshir, Afghanistan, rejected the reports, alleging that only three were injured. But, According to an NRF spokesperson, 6 Taliban fighters were even detained and 7 Taliban tanks were completely destroyed.

“Hostilities had grown in Dara district, but a small-scale damage had been done to Taliban troops, including the destruction of three vehicles and the injury of three members,” Abu Bakr Siddiqui, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Panjshir province claimed at a press briefing on May 9.

