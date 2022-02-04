Afghanistan's NSIA Mulls To Conduct Nationwide Census; Seeks Foreign Donors' Help

Five months after the dramatic takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said it is mulling to launch a nationwide census. NSIA head Faqir Mohammad Ziar announced the measure saying that there is presently no accurate information about the populations living in the war-torn nation, according to TOLO News. He noted that NSIA has finalised a draft and it has been produced in front of the Taliban-led cabinet. Ziar even called for help from foreign donors in order to carry out the census.

“We have finalised a draft and presented it to the cabinet. We are looking for support and the means to conduct the census. Maybe the foreign donors will help, then we will launch the census,” said Faqir Mohammad Ziar, according to the report.

Afghanistan’s NSIA said that some of the technical equipment related to the national electronic identity cards was stolen when the former government collapsed in August 2021. On 15 August 2021, the Taliban marched into the Afghan capital of Kabul and claimed control of the country triggering the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country and a nationwide socio-economic crisis. According to the media report, electronic identity cards in Afghanistan are being issued in 19 out of 34 provinces in the country.

NSIA to use new technology

Further, the NSIA head revealed that the agency would use new technological systems in order to note the number of mines across the country. Ziar has stated that the Taliban-led administration would introduce some design changes to the previously existing identity cards such as including the new name given to the country by the extremists. Taliban renamed Afghanistan the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’. Ziar said that the national identity cards will be issued in Kabul and 18 other provinces but efforts are being made to extend the distribution to other regions. According to NSIA, at least six million people have received the cards.

Additionally, TOLO News quoted Haseebullah Mowhid, deputy of NSIA as saying, “While there are problems everywhere and financial facilities are restricted, we are trying to provide the grounds for the citizens to get national electronic identity cards in nearby centers”.

