Afghanistan's Only All-girl Boarding School Burns Student Records Fearing The Taliban

Fearing for women's safety in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, the nation's only girl boarding school SOLA (School of Leadership Afghanistan) has burned the records of all its students. SOLA's founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter on Friday to defend her decision, stating it was done to protect them and their families. Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition' as US hastily withdraws its troops in 20 years.

Afghan all-girls school burns records

Rasikh wrote, "In March 2002, after the fall of Taliban, thousands of Afghan girls were invited to go to the nearest public school to participate in a placement test because the Taliban had burned all-female students’ records to erase their existence. I was one of those girls. Nearly 20 years later, as the founder of the only all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan, I’m burning my students’ records not to erase them, but to protect them and their families".

She added reassuringly, "My students, colleagues, and I are safe with enormous gratitude to our ever vibrant global village. The time to appropriately express my gratitude will come. But right now there are many who aren’t or increasingly don’t feel safe. I’m broken & devastated for them".

— Shabana Basij-Rasikh (@sbasijrasikh) August 20, 2021

On August 19, many Afghan women covered in hijabs, with placards, holding up signs took to the streets of Kabul, sloganeering against the terror outfit and demanding equal rights, role in policy and economy. Without naming the Taliban directly, Afghan women raised slogans under the watchful eyes of gun-touting Taliban soldiers. Taliban has claimed that they will allow women to study, women and live as per Sharia law.

The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan in 1996- 2001, enforcing harsh conditions and rules following their strict interpretation of Islamic law. Under their rule, women had to cover themselves and only leave the house in the company of a male relative. The Taliban also banned girls from attending school, and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

The Taliban Takeover

The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. With the US troops taking over the Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden has defended the troops' withdrawal, blaming the Afghan govt and troops of not putting up a fight. While ex-President Ashraf Ghani has fled to UAE, his vice-president - Amrullah Saleh has annointed himself as 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan and is reportedly in the Panjshir province, allegedly cobbling up a resistance against the Taliban. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.