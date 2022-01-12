Afghanistan's Resistance Front Members Meet Taliban Delegation; Propose Transitional Govt

Afghanistan’s Resistance Front has proposed a transitional government to the Taliban to lead the war-ravaged nation as both sides met in Tehran on the sidelines of a separate meeting where the Kabul delegation held talks with the Iranian government. The Taliban-led delegation, according to TOLO News, visited Iran on Saturday and returned back to Kabul on Monday.

The Afghan Resistance Front member or RF member, on the condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday that the Taliban-led delegation in return had suggested that the RF leaders should return to the war-torn country. However, according to the report, the meeting between both sides ended without any tangible results. Taliban’s Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who led the delegation in Iran, said that they had good discussions with the Resistance Front’s team.

"You can also come if you have any complaints. We will sit and talk about it," Muttaqi said, according to the report. While four members of the Taliban delegation participated in the meet, five members of RF took part in the negotiations. Taliban’s delegation, representing Afghanistan included Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Economic Minister Din Mohammad Hanif, acting Industries and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi, acting Deputy Minister for Borders and Tribal Affairs Haji Gul Mohammad.

Meanwhile, the RF team led by Ismail Khan also included Mawlawi Habibullah Hesam, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of the Resistance Front, Hesamuddin Shams, the former governor of Badghis, and Abdul Zahir Faiz Zada, the former governor of Ghor. However, it still remains unclear if both sides decided to continue such meetings in the future, according to the report. Meanwhile, the delegation from Taliban and Iranian officials exchanged views on issues relating to political, economic, transit, security and trade in Tehran.

Afghan Resistance chief engaged with Taliban

It has been previously reported that Muttaqi and Ahmad Massoud on Monday engaged in talks. Massoud is the son of the late legendary Afghan resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud and he himself was leading the resistance forces in Kabul. It is to note that the forces led by Massoud in Panjshir Valley have been providing resistance to the Taliban since the takeover of the entire Afghanistan even after the government had toppled. Muttaqi had posted a video on Monday informing his meeting with the RF leaders.