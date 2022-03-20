Afghanistan's Ruling Taliban Faces Fresh Offensive From NRF; 7 Killed, Multiple Injured

There is a resurgence of attacks on the Taliban forces by the National Resistance Front (NRF) and Afghanistan Freedom Front in various provinces of Afghanistan, with heavy casualties reported on the Talibani side on March 20, in the Panjshir Valley, which is importantly the stronghold of anti-Taliban forces. According to an exclusive video accessed by Republic Media Network, attacks have also been reported in three more areas - Nawbahar district, Kapisa and Badakshan provinces.

Heavy Offensive against Taliban

The rocky mountain valley of Panjshir, with huge snow-capped peaks and located 80km north of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, is the epicentre of anti-taliban forces. The video footage shows the strongholds of these forces located on the highest mountain of the Hindu Kush bases. According to the reports, the NRF forces are stationed in the trenches of the Panjshir Valley. The forces have taken action to contain the Taliban in Panjshir, and will soon launch high-intensity attacks on Taliban strongholds and camps in the Panjshir Valley. Sources also emphasise that the forces of the NRF in Panjshir are currently conducting guerrilla operations due to the unfavourable weather conditions in the Valley, which has caused heavy casualties amongst members of the Taliban.



According to another video, the forces from the Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) have launched attacks against the Taliban in Andarab Valley. The attack began in the Chaman village of Naw Bahar district in Andarab valley of Baghlan province. The Freedom front claimed that seven Taliban fighters have been killed and 12 got injured during the Guerrilla attack. Another video shows proof of the attack on the governorate building located in the Kapisa province. The extremist group Taliban has suffered heavy casualties.

Earlier in February, the Taliban had alleged renewed resistance from "some groups" in Bamiyan province in Central Afghanistan. "There is talk of a second resistance, we ask all the people of Bamiyan to work with us so that the security of Bamiyan is not compromised," said Allah Mohammad Bakhtyar, head of Planning and Operations of Taliban's Fifth Brigade of Mansouri Corps as quoted by Tolo News.



A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged Afghanistan, that is already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

Image: AP