Afghanistan's Situation Cannot Be Allowed To Collapse, Says Russia's Foreign Minister

Russia's Foreign Minister has expressed concern about Afghanistan's deteriorating situation under the new Taliban regime, while Moscow continues to escalate its offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 79. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in Dushanbe that the situation in Afghanistan cannot be allowed to worsen.

He said, The situation [in Afghanistan] cannot be allowed to collapse again, as this would be too hard for the Afghan people, who have suffered from the presence of NATO for 20 years."

Lavrov further urged the international community to pay more attention to the mobilisation of humanitarian aid and other assistance for Afghanistan, arguing that the United States and its allies should bear the major share of the cost of reconstruction. In response to the escalation in Panjshir province, the foreign minister stated that Russia has always advocated for the Afghan situation to be resolved through nationwide dialogue.

Lavrov remarked, "We expect our allies in Tajikistan who have a major influence on Afghanistan, especially on northern Afghanistan, to continue helping us attain joint goals."

Russia and China have been sending messages to the Taliban emphasizing the need to form an inclusive government. However, it is worth mentioning here that Taliban is outlawed in Russia. The Taliban was designated a terrorist organisation by Russia's Supreme Court on February 14, 2003.

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian officials claim that their forces have destroyed another Russian ship in the Black Sea. Russia's Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship was hit while attempting to deliver an anti-aircraft system to Snake Island, according to Ukraine. The ship was heavily damaged, but not believed to have sunk, Ukraine claimed. Russia, however, has not confirmed the incident and no injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Council voted a resolution establishing an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Russian soldiers in the Kyiv area and beyond, a move the Kremlin described as political payback. Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated there were numerous incidents of possible war crimes, including extrajudicial killings and summary executions. Moscow denies targeting civilians on purpose.

Furthermore, EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell announced on May 13 that the EU would offer Ukraine with additional 500 million euros in military aid and that he was optimistic that an agreement on a Russian oil embargo could be reached in the coming days.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP