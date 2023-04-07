Afghanistan's Takhar Province Hit By Heavy Rains, Flash Floods; 1 Dead & Over 10 Injured

At least 1 person died and 10 others were left injured after heavy rains and flash floods hit the Northeastern parts of Afghanistan. According to the Afghan news outlet, Khaama Press, the devastation was caused in the Bangi District of Afghanistan’s northeast Takhar province. On Wednesday, Qari Mohubullah Nikzad, the director for information and culture, informed that the recent flash floods have destroyed several houses and damaged thousands of acres of agricultural land.

In the last two weeks, the country has witnessed one of the deadliest natural calamities in its history. According to the Khaama Press, more than 21 people have died and over 100 people were left injured due to the heavy rains, floods, earthquakes and avalanches that struck the country in recent weeks. The natural disasters also caused heavy damage to the country’s infrastructure as well. More than 2,625 residential houses were damaged and hundreds of livestock perished in the floods. Almost 30,000 acres of farmlands were destroyed due to the natural hazards that hit the country, causing heavy damage to the country’s agricultural production.

The unfortunate case of Afghanistan

The country’s unfortunate geographical location makes it more prone to natural hazards, such as floods and earthquakes. The political instability faced by Afghanistan ever since the Taliban took over in 2021, makes the situation worse. When it comes to the reason behind frequent earthquakes, according to the United States Geological Survey, the country lies on the Eurasian plate. The seismicity of the country is driven by the relative northward movements of the Arabian plate on the west and the Indian plate on the east. The country is also prone to severe floods.

According to the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), the country faces floods due to heavy rainfall in the country which is coupled with rapid snowmelt from the north. Water logging is also an issue in the country and ever since the Taliban took over, the lack of risk management is part of the reason for such heavy devastation. The country’s poor infrastructure and administration are also responsible for the fact that it is unable to respond to the loss of properties and farmlands immediately. This year, more than 30 provinces of the country suffered due to the hazards, Khaama Press reported.