Afghanistan's VP Amrullah Saleh Gets Support From Homeland Security Against Taliban

Responding to Vice President Amrullah Saleh's appeal for support, a Commando of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Defense, Sarfaraz said he and his team will do 'whatever' needed. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he pointed out that he had a detailed discussion with his teammates, after which they concluded that they would be joining Amrullah Saleh, who he referred to as the former Vice President and present President of Afghanistan in the country's Panjishir district.



The support of the Commando and his team comes at a time when the Taliban is chalking out a plan with the Afghan government council for a peaceful transfer of power. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the potential president for the Taliban government in Afghanistan has also reached the war-torn country and is presently in Kandahar.

AFTER DETAILED DISCUSSIONS WITH MY TEAMMATES, ALL OF US DECIDED TO JOIN OUR FORMER VICE PR & NOW PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF 🇦🇫 @AmrullahSaleh2 IN PANJISHIR.



WE WILL DO WHATEVER HE SAYS. JOINING THE RESISTANCE. — Sarfaraz (@Sarfaraz1201) August 17, 2021

Afghanistan's VP Declares Himself 'legitimate care taker President'

Earlier in the day, Amrullah Saleh has come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of the South Asian country. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021

Saleh's claim came after serving President Ashraf Ghani, along with his aides, fled Afghanistan. The information of Ashraf Ghani fleeing from Afghanistan was put forth in the public domain by Senior Afghan leader and Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah through a video.

In his first statement after fleeing from the country, Ashraf Ghani had defended his action, saying that he had no other choice. “The Taliban had made it to a point remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. To avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out,” he said.

Taliban's takeover

As US troops retreat after 20 years from the war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee the city by air. Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell on Saturday, therefore strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, the Taliban took over Kabul.

Image: @Amrullahsaleh.afg-Facebook/@Sarfaraz1201-Twitter