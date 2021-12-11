Afghanistan's Worn-out Currency Notes Supplementing Growing Financial Crisis: Report

Afghanistan, which is reeling under a severe economic crisis since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August this year, is faced with another major problem: worn-out currency notes.

The Afghan central bank is reportedly in no position to buy hundreds of damaged banknotes, currently circulating in the country. Zia, a money exchanger was quoted by TOLO News as claiming that the Afghan central bank is refusing to accept worn-out currency notes.

"The bank says it does not have the funds to purchase the depreciated currency," Zia was quoted by TOLO News as saying.

Samir, a shopkeeper by profession, was quoted by the media outlet as saying that in the market, "there is a lot of worn-out currency, especially the 100, 50, 20, and 10 Afs bills."

UN says Afghan economy on brink of collapse

Notably, as per a United Nations estimation, Afghanistan is battling to support its economy which is on the brink of collapse. To add to Afghanistan's woes, organisations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have suspended the disbursement of allotments to Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Around the same time, the United States also blocked nearly $9 billion in Afghan Central Bank accounts. Subsequently, several relief organisations and foreign governments cut off funding to Afghanistan, causing a severe scarcity of food, medical supplies, and other essentials in the war-torn country, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Taliban urges US to release financial assets

Earlier in October, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban's interim government, urged the United States to release Afghanistan's financial assets, stressing that coercion had failed to produce results.

The US has, however. refused to adhere to the request but stated that it is committed to providing humanitarian help to Afghan nationals and that the Taliban must assist in the distribution process.

Wally Adeyemo, the US deputy minister of finance highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure on the Taliban, saying that the Afghan people should not be harmed, ANI reported. The Taliban is also struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing its interim government.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/Representative)