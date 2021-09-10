Taking a U-turn on its promise of 'free speech, free press', the Taliban on Thursday detained photojournalist, Murtaza Samadi. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, the insurgent group can be seen detaining the photojournalist while he was covering a protest in the Herat province of Afghanistan. The photojournalist is still in their custody, and media reports suggest that they have refused to release him.

Taliban's merciless crackdown on media

A similar incident was reported in Kabul, where two journalists were reportedly detained while covering a women’s rights demonstration. The women were protesting against the Taliban leaders who abolished the Ministry of Women's Affairs, when Taqi Daryabi, 22, and Nematullah Naqdi, 28 who were working as reporters and videographers for Kabul daily Etilaatroz were pulled out, and sent to the checkpoints where they were put in a separate cell and beaten up. The images of their bruised, injured bodies started doing the rounds on social media, and of the millions, also caught the attention of Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists. The Committee reportedly expressed concern over the recent string of attacks.

These are not individual events. In the past week, the Taliban has detained and flogged hundreds of journalists, their only fault being that they were trying to show the true picture of Afghanistan under the rule of the insurgent group. This, in spite of underlining that 'media is important' and adding in the first press conference, and many others thereafter that the journalists have the 'freedom' to critique so that they can 'improve and serve the nation better.'

Next target women?

Another section of the country, which the Taliban has betrayed is that of the women. While promising a society where women would have walked 'shoulder-to-shoulder' with men, the Taliban refused women the privilege of having a say in the government by not giving them a place in the Union cabinet. "What is the benefit of having a woman minister? Why select women when men can do the job?" Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi asked while speaking exclusively to TOLO news.

This, in spite of promising in the first press conference and many others thereafter that there would be no discrimination against women in the internal community and they would be allowed to study and work and will be provided all rights within the framework of Islam.