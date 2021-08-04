Afghan's First Vice President Slams Taliban And Pakistan During A Protest Rally In Kabul

As Afghanistan is reeling under war, the country's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh joined a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan on Tuesday night. While marching on the streets of Kabul, the Afghan first Vice President, on August 3, was seen chanting Allah-o-Akbar and slammed Pakistan for its support to the Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization. The former director of the National Directorate of Security, who has always been vocal against Pakistan's support for the Taliban, took to the microblogging site and termed the protest "a historic moment" against Tablian terrorists and their supporters.

It was such an historic moment to echo the Kabul masses " Allah o Akbar, death to Talib terrorists & their backer". Unforgettable moments of emotions & patriotism. در سه بخش کابل با مردم همصدایی کردم که الله و اکبر و نابود باد طالب و حامی طالب. لحظه های فراموش ناشدنی پر از احساس — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 3, 2021

Heratis comes in support of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces

Saleh, a Tajik, was a leading member of the movement which struggled with the extremist group during the 1990s.

He also lauded the efforts made by the citizens and said that the people of Herat were either in the street or out on the rooftops in order to support to Afghan National Security Forces. "Herat is calling. Tonight Herat is chanting loud & clear "All Akbar". God is great. God isn't a toy in the hands of the Talib terrorists. Herat is roaring. God isn't a Pakistani product. Tonight Heratis are either in the street or out on the rooftops showing support to ANDSF," tweeted Saleh. It is worth noting that the citizens of Herat have been regularly marching at night in order to express their support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

God is great!

Uprising against the Taliban pic.twitter.com/aDmKoamqN0 — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 3, 2021

Taliban further deepens its roots in the war-torn country

In recent weeks, Taliban has stepped up their pressure on several cities. It has seized several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. The war-torn country has further deepened the roots of terrorism after the United States withdrawn almost 90 per cent of its troops from Afghanistan. However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground. Fear mounts that the country could soon fall into civil war.

According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban. Earlier, in an interview with The Associated Press (AP), Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group's negotiating team, said that the Taliban never want to monopolize power. However, he added that there won’t be peace in the war-led country until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul.

