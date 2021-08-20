Afghans In Danger; 'have No Clear Way Out' After Taliban Takeover, Warns UNHCR

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, on Friday warned that most Afghans were unable to leave their country and those in danger "had no clear way out" as the Taliban took over the nation. UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo called on Afghanistan's neighbours to keep their borders open, given the "evolving crisis in Afghanistan". Addressing a press briefing in Geneva, Mantoo informed that UNHCR is concerned about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

UNHCR expresses concern for civilians in Afghanistan

Mantoo said that the situation in Afghanistan "remains extremely fluid". Speaking at a media briefing, Mantoo said that the agency remained concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians, including women and girls. She added that after the Taliban takeover on August 15, the full impact of the "evolving situation is not yet clear". She noted that most Afghans were worried about their future.

UNHCR welcomed the efforts of several states to protect at-risk Afghan nationals through bilateral evacuation programmes. However, Mantoo stressed that they should not substitute for an "urgent and wider international humanitarian response". Shabia Mantoo told a press briefing that most Afghans were unable to leave their homeland through regular channels.

She added, "As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out". She called on the countries to preserve the right to asylum for Afghans arriving through regular or spontaneous means. Mantoo pointed out that 200 UNHCR colleagues worked on the ground in Afghanistan.

"UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls. As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out", Mantoo said in a press briefing.

Earlier on August 18, the UN Refugee Agency released a non-return advisory for Afghan nationals as the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 after breaching the capital Kabul. The advisory called for a bar on forced returns of Aghan nationals and included asylum seekers who had their claims rejected. UNHCR had welcomed the recent actions taken by several states to temporarily halt deportations of failed asylum-seekers. As security and peace deteriorated in Taliban insured Afghanistan, the UNHCR called on states to halt forcible deportation of Afghan nationals.

IMAGE: AP/RepresentativeImage