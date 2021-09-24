Afghans Migrating To Neighbouring Counties Increased 9-fold Between July And Sept: UNHCR

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has informed that thousands of Afghan citizens, who have taken shelter in neighbouring nations following the Taliban's take over of Afghanistan last month, require global refugee protection.

As per figures published in a report by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, almost 4,000 Afghans were believed to be new refugees in Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan between 1 January and 22 July 22 2021, shortly before the Taliban overthrew the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government. The UN agency data revealed that the number of new Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries had risen by almost nine times to 35,400 by September 22. The data also revealed that at least 19,300 additional Afghan immigrants have gone to Iran this year, with 10,800 going to Pakistan and 5,300 to Tajikistan.

UNHCR on Afghanistan refugees

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was in Afghanistan from September 12 to September 15, to inspect the condition of the nation, after which he asked for immediate and ongoing assistance for Afghans residing in the country. Furthermore, the UNHCR stated that the border crossings by Afghans seeking shelter in regional nations have been restricted till now. Grandi had also visited neighbouring Pakistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with the countries authorities and to include Pakistan's assistance in the ongoing humanitarian efforts.

The UN High Commissioner was in charge of overseeing continuing UNHCR activities in Afghanistan, including the deployment of a convoy of vehicles from Pakistan at a UNHCR facility in Kabul. While the UNHCR has not yet seen substantial refugee flows outside of Afghanistan, Grandi stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of Afghans who may be forced to leave the boundary and have urgent protection requirements.

According to the recently published UNHCR report, there was increasing Afghan migration to Iran, mostly via illegal land roads, and possible refugee migration to Pakistan via normal routes across the border. Internally displaced people (IDPs) remain a major issue in Afghanistan. The total number of mass movement proportions is over 3.5 million people fleeing their houses to other parts of the country.

UNHCR support for internally displaced people

UNHCR supported about 340,000 internally displaced individuals in Afghanistan from January 1, 2021, to September 18, 2021. Non-food items were distributed to 181,000 people, hygiene kits were provided to 120,000 people, sanitary kits were supplied to 20,000 women and girls, family tents were given to 12,000 people, and monetary assistance was offered to 4,000 people with particular needs, the UN body informed.

UNHCR added that vehicles delivered nearly 2,400 tents from Pakistan to Afghanistan. Approximately 7,300 plastic blankets, 11,520 comforters, 5,700 kitchen utensils, and 10,000 jerrycans were sent in another delivery. UNHCR has supplied basic assistance goods like this to over 180,000 individuals since January 2021 which also includes 6,500 individuals in the last week.

(Image: AP)