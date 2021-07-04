Afghans Queue At Passport Office Seeking Way Out Before Taliban Returns

With US and NATO forces inching closer to complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, an ever emboldened Taliban has increased its attacks in the country, seizing many key districts. Amidst escalating tension, hundreds of thousands of Afghan residents have now queued up at Kabul’s passport office seeking their way out before militants regain control. Taliban, which describes itself as an Islamic fundamentalist group, has already imposed stringent rules in districts it has captured, including mandatory beard and dowry regulations.

Afghan residents, who are already reeling with poverty, inflation and lawlessness, fear the Taliban’s return could lead to dire consequences. Amongst them are young women, who’ve grown in the absence of Taliban rule. “With the return of Taliban, society will be transformed and ruined. Women will be sent into hiding, they’ll be forced to wear the burqa to go out of their homes,” Sultana Karimi a salon worker in Kabul told the Associated Press.

Image: AP

Migration to Pak, Iran

According to International Organisation for Migration (IOM), number of people exiting the Afghanistan has tripled, with an extra 500,000 departing in the past six months. Iran and Pakistan, both Islamic Republics sharing borders with Afghanistan, account for the most number of migrations. While an estimated three 3 million afghans live in Pakistan, mostly as refugees, another 3.5 million reside in Iran.

Afghans making their way across Asia have also been one of the biggest groups reaching Europe via Turkey. A 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey halted much of the flow of refugees and migrants after a large flow of asylum seekers into Europe. It is imperative to note that Afghans are the third most displaced nation in the world, surpassed only by Syrians and those from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

اینجا ریاست پاسپورت است. از کرونا مرونا خبری نیست. pic.twitter.com/lAzcs2k9gj — Massood Sanjer (@MassoodSanjer) June 29, 2021

As of now, the Taliban, which was ousted by foreign troops in 2001, has regained control over certain regions including Tagab district in Kapisa province, Shir Khan Bandar on the Afghan-Tajikistan border and the northeastern province of Takhar. Now, it has been reported that the Taliban has issued a new set of stringent rules for residents in Takhar province including the mandatory beard.

Image: AP