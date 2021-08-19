Afghans Take Out Flag Motorcade Against Taliban; Remain Defiant Despite Brutal Clampdown

In a bid to oppose the potential oppressive regime of the extremist Taliban conquest, a fleet of cars filled with protesters raged in the heart of Kabul city. The visuals shared by Republic TV's crew situated in Afghanistan, reveal convoy influx on main roads of the city while unfurling the national flag of Afghanistan. On Thursday, Afghanistan celebrated its Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in the Central Asian nation.

In another visual shared earlier, amounting to a symbolic protest against the Taliban, women, men and children marched on the streets bearing a 100m-long flag of Afghanistan as an act of stupendous bravery given the intolerance associated with the Taliban.

Much contradictory to the popular belief of Aghan's state of being acquiescent to the Taliban takeover, women and children gathered on the main roads of Kabul and other places in the country and chanted 'Long Live Afghanistan' and 'National Flag Is Our Identity.' These sentiments come to the fore after the Taliban officially declared Afghanistan as an 'Islamic Emirate' on the country's 102nd Independence Day. The flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities on Thursday as an opposition to the Taliban spread.

Women and children of Afghanistan march with flag against Taliban

Amassing a popular opposition to the Taliban spread, women covered in black and children, perhaps with little or no understanding of their surroundings, audaciously marched on the streets protesting against the freedom-slaughter under the Taliban's rule. Afghan women cling to the 200 mt long national flags as an act of bravery, furthermore, depicting their will to fight for independence and freedom despite being endangered outrightly on Kabul roads by abrupt violence. The daring act and tenacity in Afghans on their Independence Day are contrasting to escapist deeds as that on August 15 wherein hundreds of locals clung on to US' aircraft to exit the Taliban-infused violence and takeover. Like their President Ashraf Ghani, who fled to another country on August 15 as the citizens likely watched on horrified by the utter capitulation of the 350,000-strong army he had commanded with the US’ support.

In the name of establishing an 'inclusive government' however, the Taliban has thrown human rights and caution to the wind and has begun a hostile takeover of Afghanistan, crushing any form of resistance. Concerns have been raised on the safety and security of the minorities and the rights of women in the Taliban-ruled nation. The group has already commenced door-to-door searches in Kabul and seized security agencies' weapons and crucial biometric devices.

Taliban's misleading statements

On August 17, in the first press conference after taking over the reins in Afghanistan, the Taliban had affirmed that it did not want to see the war-ravaged country as a 'battlefield' anymore. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the extremist group said.