Afghans Want Respect For Women's Rights & Inclusive Government, Reiterates Hamid Karzai

Asserting that Afghans must look for a solution to the worsening condition of the country, former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government. In an interview with Tolo News, he said that Afghans want women's rights and to build an inclusive administration. He further informed that he along with the former chairman of the high council for national reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, in a letter to the Taliban government, urged for political reconciliation as well as discussions with political leaders for conducting a National Assembly to lay the foundation for the nation's clear destiny.

"We offered a process of political and national engagement with some of the Afghan politicians-- with women, and men of Afghanistan--a summit, in which the Afghan women are also present and eventually a national process for holding the Loya Jirga (national assembly) which is our national and historic tradition," Karzai told Tolo News.

Rather than waiting for foreign approaches, former President Karzai proposed that Afghans should develop a solution to the nation's current problems. According to the Taliban, it has been attempting to create a path for intra-Afghan discussions. Inamullah Samangani, the Taliban government's deputy spokesperson, stated that the interim government has been trying to open ways for future dialogue among Afghans to find a suitable conclusion for some of the issues that affect Afghans and the global community.

It is worth noting that the global community's necessary conditions for considering acceptance of the present Afghan government include the development of an inclusive administration and the protection of human and women's rights.

Hamid Karzai on inclusive government in Afghanistan

Referring to the international community's conditions for recognition of the Taliban government, Karzai said that Afghans must desire for an Afghan inclusive government even “If the world wants it or not? If the UN calls on the Afghans or not? If the UN calls on the caretaker government or not?

He went on to say that people want a regime that would represent all and protect women rights, their position in society, and girls' access to higher education. “These are our fundamentals and they should be," the former president expressed.

In addition to this, Karzai condemned the procedure of distributing relief to the nation's population. According to him, if humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan has not been distributed via Afghan government departments, and if the NGOs, UN, and other international agencies have been in direct contact with the people, "then it is the start of... the end of the government in Afghanistan," Tolo News reported.

Ever since the Taliban seized power of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation has degraded dramatically. The halting of international assistance, the blocking of Afghan state assets, and global sanctions against the Taliban have thrown the already impoverished nation into a complete economic calamity.

(Image: AP)