Afghans Who Fled To Turkey 'desperately Looking For Shelters To Survive': Report

Thousands of Afghans that had fled Kabul to seek refuge in Turkey during the Taliban’s political siege of the country in the fear of reprisal are without shelters, Khaama Press reported on Friday, Feb. 4. Several Afghan migrants, including former government senior officials, parliament members, politicians, civil society & women rights activists, journalists, singers, and others are now stranded in search of a settlement as they had no relief despite escaping the war-torn central Asian country which was captured by the hardline Islamist faction in the mid-August last year.

Razuddin Barlas, a student at the Erciyes University of Turkey, told Khama Press that the Afghans had fled their homes in a state of panic and fear that the Islamist hardliner Taliban would seek vindictive revenge on them for supporting the US occupation on their soil. Afghans that are now refugees in Turkey escaped Kabul foreseeing the harsh, stringent laws that would be enacted by the regime that would curtail their human rights, similar to the faction’s rule in 1996, Barlas said.

The immigrant Afghans, however, are desperately looking for shelters to survive, and are subject to a plethora of livelihood challenges without shelter or jobs. “Even in Turkey, Afghans are passing days with insecurity and uncertainty,” the report said on Friday. "August 15, 2021, was a dark day for the people of Afghanistan, including me, who didn't have any other choice other than leaving their country," Farzana Adell, 38, a former Chief of Staff at Senior Advisory to the President of Afghanistan on UN Affairs told Khama Press.

"As President Ashraf Ghani fled, the Afghan government was disturbed and all the important infrastructures of the country made in past years are collapsed," she continued.

The situation within Kabul at the time, she said, forced her to flee having no other option, the women's rights activist Adell, who is now living in Istanbul, capital of Turkey, said. She also emphasized that as the Taliban told hold of the country’s governance; there was a massive threat against government employees, and their safety. While the civil society and women's rights activists increased during the former Ashraf Ghani government and made up half of Afghanistan's population, they feared reprisal and therefore left their lives behind completely.

A Turkish soldier offers water at Kabul airport. [Credit: AP]

Life in Turkey 'worse than Taliban torture, but dangerous to return'

The international migration agencies label the Afghan migrant crisis as the ‘world's largest' since the Second World War. While Turkey witnessed a humongous Afghan migrant exodus on its border comprising of those fleeing poverty, war, and hardline Taliban regime, Turkey, which turned into the critical refugee hotspot, had constructed a new wall along the Turkey-Iran border. Afghans had reportedly hunted smugglers to take them into the Turkish cities of Izmir and Istanbul as it was, at the time, “dangerous to return.”

Founder of Gender Equality Research Organization in Afghanistan, Farzana tells Khama Press that like other Afghan immigrants in Turkey, she had been living with an “uncertain future, and spending every moment of my life in immigration time is a gradual death for an immigrant.” She was quoted saying that she fled when the Taliban forces seized capital Kabul and did not look back.

Meanwhile another Afghan migrant, an 18-year-old Rohullah Rozegar said that he sought refuge in Turkey as the Taliban would have killed him. “I am a young singer and I sang for my countrymen,” he lamented. Rozegar, who feared for his life, fled to Kayseri, a town in Turkey.

A policeman patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, Turkish-Greece border. [Credit: AP]

Even when Turkey pledged approximately 80 tons of aid supplies for Afghans in Kabul to alleviate their food shortage, migrants within Turkey are now in a devastating condition. While Deniz Feneri Association, a Turkish Charity announced that it will dispatch humanitarian aid with an estimated 700 tons of food, clothing, and medical supplies, the Afghans in Istanbul are facing innumerable challenges to survive. Among those, the major challenges are non-distribution of ID cards to the new migrants, rejection of asylum applications by the Turkish Immigration Service, and inactivation of health insurance, according to Khama Press.

"Afghans, who are entering Turkey alone from Afghanistan are usually not registered by the Turkish government. Some of these migrants are detained by the Turkish security forces and deported to Afghanistan, many of them live in Turkey without an ID card. In the absence of an ID card, they can't avail public medical services," Khamaa Press quoted an Afghan migrant Rohullah as saying. If the application has once been rejected, the Afghans are not allowed to access government services such as education or medical treatment. Nearly 200,000 Afghan refugees are currently living in Turkey.

"Turkey is not going to be a warehouse of European immigrants,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had asserted, citing that his country has already been struggling to tackle the existing migrant problems with the Syrians.

"International Migration Organizations and the United Nations in Turkey have not paid much attention to the situation of Afghan refugees and nor provided any humanitarian assistance or support to the Afghan displaced persons," Afghan migrant Farzana told Khama Press. She continued that Afghans, who fled Kabul are now paying the price and struggling to survive in Turkey. “We are frustrated with our lives and future,” she said, adding that there was no way of going back to Afghanistan. She called life in Turkey “worse than Taliban torture” as they cannot receive any funds from Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s surveillance on private banks of former government workers.