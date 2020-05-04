African Countries Start Importing Herbal Drink As Madagascar Claims It Can Cure COVID-19

African countries like Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville, and Guinea-Bissau have started importing a herbal tonic from Madagascar since the island nation claims it as a cure to COVID-19. Madagascar reopened high schools last week after the students were given face masks and the herbal extract known as Covid-Organics.

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, has been promoting the herbal tonic and said on national television that it will “change the course of history”. “The Covid-Organics will be distributed free of charge to our most vulnerable compatriots and sold at very low prices to others. All profits will be donated to IMRA to finance scientific research,” Rajoelina wrote on Twitter.

The tonic has been developed by a private research institute that has been invested in researching the uses of Madagascar’s traditional medicines. Rajoelina said that the herbal extract is made up of artemisia, a bitterroot used in some malaria drugs, but the ingredients have not been mentioned on the drink.

“The scientific evidence that this is effective has not been proved. It’s likely that it could actually harm the health of the population, particularly that of children,” said the president of Madagascar’s Academy of Medicine, Marcel Razanamparany, in a statement.

WHO's warning

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly cautioned against self-medication and said in a statement that it did not recommend "self-medication with any medicines...as a prevention or cure for Covid-19”. The WHO has already launched “Solidarity” international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment.

The UN health agency has been struggling to convey the warning against self-medication after reports of individuals using chloroquine and causing themselves serious harm emerged. It added that physicians and medical associations should neither recommend nor administer these “unproven treatments” to patients with COVID-19 until there is sufficient evidence.

Madagascar has reported 148 confirmed cases of coronavirus with no fatalities yet due to the infectious disease. According to the latest report, over 3.5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 248,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe.

