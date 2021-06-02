African Union Suspends Mali After Military Coup, Threatens Sanctions

The African Union has suspended Mali's membership with immediate effect on June 1. The African Union's Peace and Security Council in a statement said, "In line with the relevant AU normative instruments, to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participation in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order has been restored in the country". The African Union has strongly urged the Malian military to "urgently and unconditionally" return to the barracks.

African Union suspends Mali's membership

The African Union Peace and Security Council has in the strongest terms condemned and rejected the coup in Mali, adding that it was "deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Mali and its negative impact on the gains made thus far in the transition process in the country". The African Union has suspended Mali from participating in all activities of the Union and has urged the Malian military to refrain from interference in the political processes in Mali. It has called for the creation of "conducive conditions" for a swift return to the civilian led-transition. It warned that if the military did not hand back power to civilian transitional leaders, "the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures".

Communiqué of 1001st meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the situation in #Mali, 1st of June 2021 https://t.co/7xDS7oxEGg — African Union Political Affairs Peace and Security (@AUC_PAPS) June 2, 2021

The African Union has called on the Malian defence and security forces to immediately lift all restrictions on all political leaders including the detained interim President Bah Ndaw and interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane who are under house arrest, and for authorities to respect the 18 months transition period original stipulated in the agreement. The move comes after the West African regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali on May 30. The African Union has also appealed to the international community to extend financial support to Mali.

Last month, Colonel Assimi Goita had deposed the transitional president and prime minister and regained the position of interim vice president after leading a coup in August last year that removed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Mali’s transitional President and Prime Minister were both released by the Military members on May 26 after they turned in a formal resignation. They were stripped of their political powers in the African nation’s second coup in nine months.

