After America's High-tech Arsenal, Taliban Seizes Arms From Arbaki Militia In Nangarhar

In a breaking development in Afghanistan, videos accessed by Republic TV showcase the Taliban seizing arms and ammunition from Nangarhar warlords. As the anti-Taliban front advanced its escalated onslaught against the hardline extremists, the Taliban were driven out of the Panjshir area. However, the terror outfit took weapons under possession from Arbaki militiamen in Nazyan, Nangarhar which falls under the Panjshir province. Following the Northern Alliance's fierce combat against the terror outfit, 35 Taliban militants have reportedly been killed.

Taliban takes Arbaki militiamens' ammunition under possession

Videos and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter and elsewhere showcased the terrorists carrying carbines and rifles, which had been discarded by local militiamen. The terror organisation not only seized the political power but also guns, ammunition, machine guns and firepower of the anti-Taliban front.

Previous reports suggested that the Taliban had taken over an array of modern military equipment after they overpowered Afghan Armed Forces who failed to maintain the security and government of the war-ravaged country. With the administration now in hands of the Taliban, the insurgent group gained access to a vast array of military resources.

Taliban seized US weapons

The Taliban were able to seize millions of dollars worth of US weapons after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani administration. In addition to US-made M4 carbines and M16 rifles, there were also Black Hawk helicopters, drones, A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft, and mine-resistant humvees. According to data, the United States sold $227 million worth of armaments to Afghanistan between 2010 and 2020. Surprisingly, the Middle East accounted for over 47% of US weaponry shipments, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for 24%. The internet is awash with images of Taliban insurgents in possession of this artillery.

Anti-Taliban appeal for weapons and arms to combat Taliban

Ahmad Massoud, son of assassinated anti-Taliban fighter and ex-Northern Alliance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, after meeting with militiamen in Panjshir, had made an appeal to the world that he has sufficient forces to mount an effective resistance but urged the Western nations to supply arms and ammunitions. In an op-ed published in The Washington Post, Massoud had stated that that the National Resistance Front had a lot of ammunition and a considerable number of soldiers.

At the same time, he wrote, "But that is not enough. If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us...Yet we know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient. They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay."

Panjshir resistance against Taliban rule

In several areas in Afghanistan, the Northern Alliance engaged in an intense gun battle and defeated the Taliban, thus liberating the areas from the clutches of Taliban control. Although the Taliban is equipped by the huge cache of weapons and military transporters such as Humvees left by the US after its hasty exit from Afghanistan, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud has been holding the bastion at Panjshir despite being short on supplies, arms and ammunition.