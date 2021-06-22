After Ayodhya Claim, Nepal PM KP Oli Now Says 'Yoga Originated In Nepal, Not India'

Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli once again made a bizarre statement after he claimed that Yoga had originated in Nepal and not India. On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday, the Nepali PM addressed a program at his residence Baluwata where he said that 'there was no existence of India' when Yoga came into being. Accusing Indian experts of 'hiding the truth', the KP Sharma Oli said that Yoga had originated in Nepal since India at that time was 'like a continent, divided into several factions.'

"Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions," Oli said. "India that exists now wasn't there in the past. India at that time was divided into different factions. Divided into factions, India at that time was like a continent or sub-continent," he added.

Real Ayodhya is in Nepal: Oli

Last year, KP Oli had courted controversy after he claimed that the 'real Ayodhya' - that is the birthplace of Hindu God Lord Ram is in Nepal and not in India. The caretaker PM had gone on to say that India had 'encroached' upon the cultural heritage of Nepal by setting up a 'fake Ayodhya' in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the media on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, KP Oli claimed that Lord Rama's real Ayodhya kingdom is located west of Birgunj in Nepal and was in Thori. "Ayodhya is a village west of Birgunj," he claimed as quoted by Nepali media.

Moreover, in a series of more odd statements, KP Sharma Oli asked why Lord Ram travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita had Ayodhya been in India. According to him, 'since there were no telephone or mobile phone,' both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya.

Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian: Nepali media quotes Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k3CcN8jjGV — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

(With Agency Inputs)