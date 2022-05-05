After Ban On Education, Taliban Stops Issuing Driving License To Afghan Women: Reports

In yet another draconian move to suppress women's rights, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has now stopped issuing driving licenses to women in Kabul and other provinces. After closing schools for women, the regime has now prohibited Afghanistan women from driving. The ban on driving licences comes as the country suffers from a devastating humanitarian crisis, coupled by an acute shortage of food and other essential supplies.

It is pertinent to mention that prior to the Taliban takeover, women in Afghanistan used to drive their own vehicles in some of the major cities of the country including Kabul. However, the Taliban has now stopped distributing driving licenses to women, as per local media reports. The women in the country had already been raising voices against the extremist regime for being ‘anti-women’ and taking away their rights including education and work.

Notably, the human rights situation in Afghanistan has worsened ever since the collapse of the Afghan administration last year. Ever since the Taliban takeover in August, the country has confronted serious human rights violations, predominantly against women. Earlier in March, the Taliban announced it was closing the doors of schools for girls beyond sixth grade.

Before the decision, it was announced by the Taliban that education in Afghanistan would be available for all. However, two days after the announcement, the Afghan government took a U-turn over its decision and ordered schools to not admit girls beyond the sixth grade. Several reports also claimed that the Taliban regime was also denying jobs to women in the country.

'Bogus promises' for women

It is worth mentioning that after taking over the country in a ruthless manner, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and from working.

Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to oppose the closure of schools and colleges. Recently, the Taliban's Education wing asserted the group is close to a solution for reopening the school for girls. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore fundamental rights.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP