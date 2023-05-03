After Biden, South Korea's Yoon Rate His 'American Pie' Performance: 'I Sang Very Well'

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to the United States expressed satisfaction with how his impromptu rendition of American Pie at the White House state banquet went. He admitted that he was perplexed when US Vice President Joe Biden requested that he sing the well-known Don McLean song from the 1970s late last month, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

"When President Biden asked me to come up to the stage, I thought I would be given a guitar, but I was pretty taken aback when he asked me to sing," Yoon said in a speech to the People Power Party on Tuesday. “We know this is one of your favourite songs, American Pie,” Biden had said to Yoon. “We’d like to hear you sing it.”

I had no damn idea you could sing: Joe Biden

The South Korean leader enthusiastically accepted the microphone and sang three verses of the song, drawing thunderous applause from the audience that included Hollywood A-listers including actress Angelina Jolie and US First Lady Jill Biden. The US president then presented a guitar signed by McLean, who was unable to attend the event, to his South Korean counterpart.

“The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment,” remarked a beaming Biden. “I had no damn idea you could sing.”

Broadway performers Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk performed American Pie just before Yoon delivered one of his favourite songs. Yoon was quoted by Yonhap as stating, "As shown in images, I thought I ally well, as vocalists from Miss Saigon (a Broadway musical) showed an astonished face seeing me singing," SCMP reported.

During Yoon's five-day state visit to the US, which ended on April 28, Yoon and Biden signed the Washington Declaration, strengthening the US nuclear shield over South Korea which is growing more concerned about North Korea's military actions.

The highest diplomatic distinction that the United States bestows on its closest allies is a state visit, which includes a welcome ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House and a lavish state banquet. Yoon visited the US to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.