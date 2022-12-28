After China, Hong Kong To Scrap Compulsory Covid-19 Test For International Arrivals

After China, Hong kong has decided to scrap, mandatory Covid-19 PCR tests for inbound travelers, the vaccine pass scheme, and quarantine requirements for close contacts in a further easing of pandemic curbs, as per the Hong Kong local news report. Further, it has been reported that Chief Executive of Centre for Health Protection, John Lee Ka-Chiu with the health secretary, Lo Chung-Mau, and controller, Edwin Tsui Lok-kin would be announcing more details about the latest measures in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The current 12-person ban on public gatherings will be scrapped however mask wearing rules will still have to be followed by the people, stated the Hong Kong local news report. The travellers would require to isolate for five days and would be released only after negative Covid-19 test results which would be conducted through rapid antigen tests (RAT) on the fourth and fifth days.

This comes after China dropped the COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad on January 8. Earlier the passengers had to quarantine for three weeks which has now been reduced to five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home.

New Covid restrictions in Hong Kong

The new measures to tackle Covid-19 in Hong Kong would defiantly include quarantine but for five days that too at home with daily RAT and would be released after being tested negative on the last day of the quarantine. The inbound travelers would undergo a PCR testing process on the first day upon arrival and the third day after the arrival with daily RAT until the last day.

In Hong Kong, the vaccine pass scheme has been imposed on February 24, which has been tightened over the year, under which residents as young as five have to be jabbed three times in order to enter the city. However, in November, the honking authorities stopped checking vaccine passes at certain places, such as museums and theme parks, and now the authorities have been thinking to scrap some of the Covid-19 restrictions.