After China, Russia Warns AUKUS May Lead To Regional Confrontation For Years To Come

After China, Russia has expressed concern about the AUKUS, stating that "the Anglo-Saxon world, with the creation of structures like AUKUS and with the advancement of NATO military infrastructures into Asia, is making a serious bet on many years of confrontation." As per a report from TRT World, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made these comments on the heels of US, UK and Australia's decision to unveil plans of how Australia would be armed with nuclear powered submarines.

Earlier, China's foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, issued a warning to Australia, Britain, and the United States, after the unveiling of a new nuclear-powered submarine deal. In a statement on Tuesday, Wenbin accused the three countries of pursuing their own geopolitical interests at the expense of the international community's concerns. He criticized the threenations for walking "further and further down the path of error and danger." Wenbin's comments come amidst growing tensions between China and the West, as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific region. The US, UK, and Australia have yet to respond to the remarks.

Is AUKUS setting Asia up for conflict?

China's foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, has accused Australia, Britain, and the United States of provoking an arms race and demonstrating a "typical case of Cold War mentality" with their recent security deal. At a news conference in Beijing, Wenbin condemned the sale of submarines as a "severe nuclear proliferation risk" that violates the objectives of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Meanwhile, in an effort to assuage concerns from regional leaders, Australia has offered China a briefing on the AUKUS pact, the trilateral defense agreement between the US, UK, and Australia. According to Defense Minister Richard Marles, the Australian government has made over 60 calls to leaders in the Pacific and Southeast Asia to inform them about the deal. Marles made the announcement during a televised media briefing on Tuesday.

A look at rationale of AUKUS

AUKUS is a trilateral security agreement between the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, which was announced in September 2021. The deal centers around the development of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian Navy, to replace its existing fleet of conventionally powered submarines. The submarines will be built using US and UK technology, and are expected to significantly enhance Australia's military capabilities.

The geopolitical rationale behind AUKUS is rooted in concerns about China's growing military and economic influence in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States and its allies have become increasingly worried about China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, where it has built up military installations on artificial islands, and its perceived aggression towards Taiwan. By providing Australia with advanced nuclear-powered submarines, the US and its allies aim to deter China's ambitions in the region and strengthen their own strategic position.