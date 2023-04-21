After China's Warning, Taiwan Avers Preparing For Possible Conflict With Beijing In 2027

Taiwan is preparing for a possible conflict with China in 2027, said Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. The remarks by the Taiwanese Foreign Minister emerged after his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang stepped up the threats against the self-governing island of Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Minister made it clear that those who will go against Beijing's demand to exert control over the island will be “playing with fire”. The Taiwanese official talked about the possibility of escalation of conflict in LBC’s flagship show Tonight with Andrew Marr.

The world has been concerned about China’s growing assertiveness in the region since last year. Things escalated quickly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met the US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy during her visit to the United States.

“We are taking the Chinese military threat very seriously … I think 2027 is the year that we need to be serious about,” the Taiwanese Foreign Minister asserted. The comments came after US intelligence claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the country’s military to be ready by 2027 to “annex Taiwan”, The Guardian reported. However, many US officials believe that the conflict may occur sooner than expected. In the Friday statement, the Chinese Foreign Minister made it clear that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China.

The warning that triggered the reaction

The remarks by the Taiwanese Foreign Minister came after his Chinese counterpart unleashed a fresh set of verbal attacks against the Island region. “The safeguarding of national sovereignty and territorial integrity is beyond reproach,” Qin said, adding that "the Taiwan problem is at the core of China's core interests." "We will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China’s sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire on the question of Taiwan will burn themselves,” the Chinese diplomat added.

Following the Taiwanese President’s visit to the US in April, China unleashed large-scale air and sea drills in the areas surrounding the Island. The Taiwanese forces have identified several navy vessels and senior fighter jets attempting to intrude on Taiwanese airspace. While Taiwan maintains official diplomatic relations with 13 sovereign states, it has maintained close ties with the US. This closeness with the United States has made the Chinese administration angry, resulting in frequent military exercises in the region. Meanwhile, Taiwan will elect its new president and the parliament next year, hence it will be interesting to see how the ongoing tension with China will impact the election results.