After COVID-19, BioNTech Aims To 'eradicate' Malaria With MRNA-based Vaccine

German biotechnology company BioNTech on July 26 revealed its plans to develop the first vaccine for malaria on mRNA technology following the success of the COVID-19 vaccine based on same technology. In a statement on Monday, BioNTech also said that it aims at starting the clinical trials by the end of 2022 in a bid to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease. The Mainz-based company that developed the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 months in collaboration with its partner Pfizer Inc, also said that it is exploring vaccine production in Africa in its efforts to ramp up manufacturing capacity in the continent.

BioNTech said on Monday that one of the key objectives of the company’s Malaria project is “the development of a safe and highly effective mRNA vaccine with durable protective immunity to prevent Malaria and disease-associated mortality.”

“The second objective is the development of sustainable vaccine production and supply solutions on the African continent. BioNTech is exploring possibilities to set up state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facilities, either with partners or on its own,” it added.

‘Innovation can transform people's lives’

BioNTech co-founder and CEO Ugur Sahin said in a statement, “The response to the pandemic has shown that science and innovation can transform people's lives when all key stakeholders work together towards a common goal. We are committed to bringing our innovations to those who need them most. We are more than grateful to be part of the joint efforts of the Eradicate Malaria project. Together with our partners, we will do whatever it takes to develop a safe and effective mRNA-based Malaria vaccine that will prevent the disease, reduce mortality and ensure a sustainable solution for the African continent and other regions affected by this disease.”

“Our efforts will include cutting-edge research and innovation, significant investments in vaccine development, the establishment of manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of manufacturing expertise to production sites on the African continent and wherever else it is needed,” he added. Further, BioNTech also said that in the company’s ‘Eradicate Malaria project,’ the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission and other organizations have been involved in the early planning phase. The UN health agency among others has even offered BioTech “their support to identify and set up the necessary infrastructure.”

IMAGE: AP