After days of suspension, Grammys CEO fired by Recording Academy

Deborah Dugan, the former CEO of Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammys was fired from her position on March 2, international media reported. The Academy announced the termination of Dugan’s contract in a letter that was published by an American entertainment news outlet citing “consistent management deficiencies and failures.”

The decision is the latest development in the academy’s ongoing infighting saga. Dugan was reportedly suspended from her position days before Grammy Awards 2020 happened on the accusation of bullying and misconduct. Following her suspension, she filed a complaint accusing the body of silencing her concern over “voting irregularities” and “sexual harassment”.

'Disappointed'

Talking about her dismissal, Dugan told an international news agency that while she was “disappointed” in the latest development, she was not surprised given the Academy’s pattern of dealing with whistleblowers. She went on to say that instead of trying to reform the corrupt institution from within, she would now continue to work to hold accountable those who continue to self-deal, taint the Grammys' voting process and discriminate against woman and people of colour.

In a statement given to a news agency later, she said, “Artists deserve better. To me, this is the real meaning of 'stepping up.'" The statement was apparently a jab at Producer Neil Portnow who left his position as Academy’s CEO last May after saying that women should step up for industry recognition. Previously, Dugan in her complaint to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused Portnow of raping a foreign female recording artist. In 2018, the organisation created a task force after the Grammys were accused of being “too white” and “too male.” The Grammy Awards took place on January 26 this year at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Recently, Grammy winner Duffy made a shocking revelation. In an open letter, she revealed that she was drugged, raped and held captive.

( With inputs from agencies)