After Drawing Flak For Endorsing Herbal Syrup, Sri Lanka Health Minister Tests COVID +ve

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after facing criticism for consuming and endorsing a 'herbal syrup' made by a sorcerer. As per reports by AP, a Health Ministry official confirmed that Pavithra became the highest-ranking official to be infected with the virus. The Health minister and those she came in contact with have been asked to quarantine.

As per doctors, there is no scientific basis for the syrup as remedy for the coronavirus. The syrup is said to have honey and nutmeg. According to reports by AP, the maker of the syrup said that he got the formula through his divine powers.

Sri Lanka approves Oxford vaccine

In another significant development, Sri Lanka has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be used against COVID-19. This comes after warnings from doctors that frontline health workers should be vaccinated immediately. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Sri Lanka has over 57,000 cases with 280 fatalities.

“Hundreds of health care workers are tested positive in several hospitals. When you have one positive case about 10 health workers will need to be sent on quarantine. System is collapsing day by day”, said Dr. Haritha Aluthge from the Government Medical Officers’ Association, the largest doctors’ trade union in the country. He added, “Vaccines need to be given quickly to keep the health workers’ morals up and we need health workers to treat patients”.

(Image Credits: AP)