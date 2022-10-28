After Elon Musk Takeover, India Expects Twitter To Comply With Country's Laws And Rules

Elon Musk has closed his deal with Twitter and also started assuming the managerial responsibilities of the company. India's government, in response to Elon Musk's purchase of the platform, has said that it expects Twitter to comply with Indian laws. The statement was made by India's MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. According to Sputnik, the MoS said to the media that, "Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms. The expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He also highlighted that India's new Information and Technology rules are going to be introduced soon. India and Twitter have been fighting a legal battle over Twitter's unwillingness to comply with Indian laws. The law mandates that social media companies with more than 5 million users must publish a monthly report detailing how they have handled complaints from users in India and what actions they have taken to address those complaints. More importantly, the law also mandates that social media platforms like Twitter publish information about the actions they take against URLs or links that are spreading misinformation.

Friction between Twitter and India

In July of this year, Twitter moved to the Karnataka High Court, arguing that the content blocking orders issued by the Centre did not pass "the test of the grounds provided under Section 69A of the IT Act,” as per the Sputnik report. The Centre had issued content blocking orders for accounts that were spreading misinformation and disinformation about the "farmer's protest". Twitter has also faced criticsm in India for not cracking down on anti-Hindu sentiment as proactively as it cracks down on Islamophobia or anti-semitism. Twitter's erstwhile CEO Jack Dorsey himself got into a controversy when, during his visit to India, he equated "upper-caste" Hindus with white slave owners in America and "lower-caste" Hindus with African-American who were taken as slaves during the Atlantic slave trade.

Musk's reliance on China a cause for concern?

However, Musk has a significant amount of investments in China. Most of the Tesla cars for the Asian and European market are manufactured in China, although he has started a new factory in Germany. The American journalist Saagar Ejneti of Breaking Point and The Hill has highlighted earlier that the leverage the Chinese have over Musk might be a national security threat. Musk has freely criticised the American establishment but has seldom said anything about China's rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang.