After Finland, Sweden Decides To Apply For NATO Membership Despite Russia's Warning

In a big move, Sweden has officially announced that it will submit its application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The move was confirmed by Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde, on her Twitter account. Linde, however, clarified that if approved, the country would ensure that Sweden expresses its 'unilateral reservations' against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on its territory.

"At its meeting today, 15 May 2022, the Social Democrats' party board has decided that the party will work for Sweden to apply for membership in NATO. The Social Democrats will thus work to ensure that Sweden, if the application is approved by NATO, expresses unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory," a statement by the ruling Social Democrats' party read.

Today the Swedish Social Democratic Party took a historic decision to say yes to apply for a membership in the NATO defence alliance. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has deteriorated the security situation for Sweden and Europe as a whole. https://t.co/UkEcFhfwXZ — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) May 15, 2022

Russia reiterates nuclear warning to Sweden, Finland

Sweden's announcement follows Finland's and comes a day after Russia reiterated its warning and cautioned countries looking to join NATO of 'military and technical' repercussions. The remarks came after Finnish President Sauli Niinisto hit out at Russia over its unending onslaught on Ukraine and remarked, "You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror."

Responding to his comments, Russia's Foreign Ministry threatened that Moscow "will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security." Kremlin cautioned both Helsinki and Stockholm that Moscow would have to restore its military balance by "strengthening its defences in the Baltic region."

According to Kremlin, it could deploy nuclear weapons, "if the two nations decide to join the US-led military alliance."

Earlier, Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson had clarified her stance on the matter and had asserted that the country needs to be prepared for 'all kinds of action' from Moscow given that the Russia-Ukraine war had changed the security requirement. In April, both Finland and Sweden had hinted that they would be making the decision of applying for NATO membership before the Alliance's summit scheduled in Madrid, in June.

With the two sides making the move official, the 30 members of the NATO Alliance would now have to ratify the nations' membership, which is likely, given that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had earlier asserted that the alliance’s door is open to any country and 'remains at their own discretion'.

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the new 'NATO Strategic Concept' document with Stoltenberg. Preparations for the upcoming June 28-30 NATO Summit in Madrid, including the new NATO Strategic Concept document that will guide NATO for the next decade, were discussed by the two sides, as per a readout.