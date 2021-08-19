After Firing At Kabul Airport, Taliban Seen Patrolling Herat In Afghan Military Helicopter

As the Taliban takes complete control of Afghanistan, in a latest video, the terror group was seen patrolling the city of Herat in an Afghan military helicopter. Earlier during the day, chaos had erupted as the Taliban fired bullets and took down the Afghan flag and killed several people. The flag-waving protestors were also killed at various other cities in Afghanistan.

Firing at the Kabul airport

Horrifying visuals from the Kabul airport emerged as the Taliban fired at some of the people protesting. Afghanistan celebrates its Independence from the British on August 19. Taliban forces forcibly took down the Afghan flag and fired at protestors near the Kabul airport. They were also seen covering up and hiding the Afghan flag with a black cloth. In other cities of Afghanistan, several protestors tore down the Taliban flag and chaos erupted as Taliban forces threw grenades to control the crowd, which resulted in a stampede. Earlier, the Taliban had displayed their brutality as they executed four commanders of the Afghan force publicly. The extremist group also shot a civilian at the Kabul airport as he was climbing a wall to escape.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, on the occasion of Independence Day declared that Afghanistan's name will be changed to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. Mujahid also stated that the Taliban will protect women's rights and will be allowed to continue their job and studies but within the framework of Islam. He also said the Taliban wished for peaceful relations with other countries and that no group will be allowed to use Afghan territory for attacks against any nation.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

The Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital Kabul on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani surrendered to the extremist group and fled the country. Taliban's infiltration came just a few days before the US forces were officially about to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan on September 11.

Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan emerged on the web as thousands of civilians flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city. Taliban has been blocking Afghans from reaching the Kabul airport. Taliban had briefly taken over Afghanistan in 1996 up to 2001 and enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law.

(Image: Republicworld.com, AP)