After Lauding PM Modi, Russian President Putin Sings Praises Of ‘talented, Driven’ Indians

Days after lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great patriot", Russian President Vladimir Putin sang praises for India and called its people “talented” and “driven”. On Friday, Putin spoke on the occasion of Russia's Unity Day and said that India has great potential and can undoubtedly achieve skyrocketing results when it comes to overall development and progress.

"Let's look at India: a talented, very driven people with such a drive for internal development. It (India) will certainly achieve outstanding results. India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development. There are no doubts. And almost one-and-a-half billion people. Now that's potential," he said in Russian, according to ANI.

This isn’t the first time that Putin, who continues to be perceived as a feared political figure by most countries, has displayed warmth towards India. Earlier on October 28, the Russian President spoke at a session of Moscow-based think tank Valdai Discussion Club and hailed Indian Prime Minister Modi. The Russian leader also talked about Moscow’s close ties with Delhi and lauded the Make in India initiative.

Putin praises PM Modi, calls him a true 'patriot'

"A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of 'Make in India' matters both economically and ethically. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it's the largest democracy in the world," he said.

"Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something" Putin added. "Almost 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone's respect and admiration for India," he continued.