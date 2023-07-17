After Months Of Protests, Iran Re-deploys Morality Police Patrol To Enforce Hijab Law

Iran has reintroduced patrols by the 'morality police' several months after nationwide arrests were conducted in response to Anti-Hijab protests. This move is aimed at intensifying their efforts to enforce the country's mandatory hijab rules, reported Al Jazeera.

Saeid Montazeralmahdi, on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Iranian law enforcement force, officially confirmed the reactivation of police patrols. These patrols will be conducted on foot and with vehicles as part of their efforts to crack down on individuals whose clothing choices are not considered appropriate according to the standards set by the Islamic Republic.

The morality police would "issue warnings and then introduce to the judicial system people who unfortunately insist on their norm-breaking behaviour without concern for the consequences of their covering that is outside of the norm", Al Jazeera quoted Montazeralmahdi as saying citing state media.

In addition, Montazeralmahdi emphasised that the police's primary goal is for everyone to adhere to the accepted dress codes. By doing so, officers can allocate more time and attention to handling "other vital police missions." Their specific duty involves cautioning women, and occasionally men, to rectify their attire if it does not comply with the prescribed standards.

According to Al Jazeera's report, the scope of the police officers' enforcement of dress codes varies and can involve instructing women to adjust their headscarves or change into more loose-fitting clothing deemed appropriate. If women are found to be in violation of these rules, they may face arrest and be taken to re-education facilities, which are operated by the police.

Protests in Iran have diluted: Report

Significantly, this recent development with the reactivation of 'morality police' patrols and the enforcement of stricter hijab rules occurs approximately 10 months after the tragic incident involving Mahsa Amini. Mahsa Amini, aged 22, passed away while in police custody after being detained for an alleged violation of the dress code.

According to Al Jazeera's report, following the protests, the Iranian authorities had predominantly avoided using overtly confrontational tactics to enforce the mandatory hijab laws that were instituted shortly after the country's 1979 Islamic revolution.

However, the recent return of the 'morality police' with stricter hijab rules, after the nationwide arrests related to Anti-Hijab protests, indicates a shift in their approach, potentially signaling a more assertive enforcement of the dress code regulations.