After Playing The Blame Game, Trudeau Finally Apologises For Honouring Nazi Veteran

After playing the blame game for days, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on an apology spree over the Nazi veteran row. On Wednesday, Trudeau apologised on “behalf of the Canadian parliament” and reiterated that the move was “extremely embarrassing”. On Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave a thunderous standing ovation to a 98-year-old Army General Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the Nazis in World War II. The move attracted heavy backlash from around the world and eventually led to the then-Canadian Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota to resign.

"This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada. All of us who were in this House on Friday regret deeply having stood and clapped even though we did so unaware of the context," The Canadian Prime Minister said in a press briefing on Wednesday, CBC News reported. "It was a horrendous violation of the memory of the millions of people who died in the Holocaust," he added. He acknowledged that celebrating Hunka was "deeply, deeply painful" to the Jews, Poles, the LGBTQ community and other racialised people.

During the press briefing, Trudeau also recognised the diplomatic damage the move has led to and extended apologies to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was present in the parliament at that time. “I also want to reiterate how deeply sorry Canada is for the situation this put President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation in. It is extremely troubling to think that this egregious error is being politicized by Russia and its supporters to provide false propaganda about what Ukraine is fighting for,” he said. The apology came a day after Rota resigned from the office after being slammed by conservative leaders.

Opposition rips Trudeau apart

The press briefing by the Canadian premier came after Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre launched a scathing attack against Trudeau. In a parliament session on Tuesday, the Member of Parliament for Carleton questioned Trudeau's involvement in the matter and demanded an apology. “I mean it is literally in coffee shops and gyms and businesses and boardrooms around the world, people are reading about this massive and shameful disgrace that unfolded under the watch of a Liberal speaker and a Liberal Prime Minister, and yet he can’t even show up for work,” said Poilevre. He accused Trudeau's office of arranging for the recognition of the Nazi veteran and called it an “appalling error”.

Trudeau is hiding and refuses to take responsibility for embarrassing our country.



Who is to blame for this? As always, everyone but himself. pic.twitter.com/YjLSYbk9Dt — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 26, 2023

Was Trudeau’s office involved in this

While the former Canadian speaker of the house maintained that he was solely responsible for the goof-up and none of the parliamentarians knew about it, several members of the opposition noted that the Hunka received security clearance from Trudeau’s office. “This never should have happened. In fact, a list of all guests was given to this government well ahead of time and was thoroughly vetted,” Rachel Thomas, Member of Parliament for Lethbridge said on the house floors on Tuesday. “Does the Liberal government truly want the government to believe that they had no clue,” she asked. Many went on to speculate that Hunka's credential was just “one Google Search away,” criticising the Canadian PM’s treatment of the whole situation.