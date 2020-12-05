After PM Trudeau, Canadian MP Extends Support To Farmers' Protest & Attacks Indian Govt

Even as India expressed its strong disapproval on the comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the ongoing farmers' protest, now the country’s Opposition party leader has extended support to the farmers' movement in New Delhi.

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) released a video on Saturday, in which he expressed solidarity towards the farmers' protesting against the newly-enacted farm laws and accused the Indian government of treating them with 'brutality' and 'violence'.

“The world is watching as farmers across India, a large number from Punjab gathered in India’s capital protesting, so that they can earn a livelihood. The world is watching when those peaceful protestors were met with violence and brutality by the Indian State,” Jagmeet Singh said in the video.

The Canadian leader further said, “The world is watching as the discussions continue to see whether the farmers will be respected. We stand in solidarity with farmers and call for respect and peaceful dialogue as farmers fight for their rights.”

Justin Trudeau wades into farm protest row

Ottawa’s comments on New Delhi’s internal matters came even as India summoned the Canadian High Commissioner on Friday and issued a stern demarche against Trudeau’s previous remarks. Yet, showing no regards towards damaging its ties with India, the Canadian PM reiterated his support to the farmer’s agitation, on the same day.

"Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protest and human rights anywhere around the world and we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue. Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protest and human rights around the world,” Trudeau said.

Earlier while addressing a virtual Gurupurab celebration, Canadian PM expressed concerns over the farmers' protests. "I would be remiss if I didn't' start by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about the families and friends.

Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we have reached out through multiple means to Indian authorities, to highlight our concerns."

MEA responds to Justin Trudeau's comment

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson responded following Justin Trudeau's remarks over the farmers' protest and said, "We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes."

