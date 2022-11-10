After Putin's Decision To Skip G20 Summit, Lavrov To Head Russia's Delegation In Indonesia

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to skip the G20 Summit, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation in Indonesia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday. "It was decided that Russia will be represented by Sergey Lavrov at the G20 summit," the Kremlin official said.

It is to mention that Russia's attendance in the G20 summit has been a matter of discussion after it was announced that Putin will not be attending the meet in Bali, Indonesia. Meanwhile, the chief of protocol at the embassy, Yulia Tomskaya, told CNN that Putin is still contemplating if he will join one of the meetings at the G20 summit virtually.

Putin avoiding confrontation with the world leaders amid war in Ukraine?

Putin’s decision to not attend the G20 summit can be seen as an attempt to avoid any confrontations with the world leaders over the Russia-Ukraine war. In the span of the Russia-Ukraine war, many countries from the western bloc have openly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Urging the Indonesian administration which is the host of the G20 summit to condemn Moscow and withdraw its invitation to Putin, the western leaders on numerous occasions have shunned the delegates of Russia on the world stage.

One such incident happened in April when the US Treasury secretary Janet Yallen and other finance ministers walked out at the G20 session held in Washington. Meanwhile,Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, wrote on Twitter, “The world’s democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes. Today Canada and a number of our democratic partners walked out of the G20 plenary when Russia sought to intervene.”

While there are many countries who are openly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine since February, there are some who are choosing to take a neutral stance. Walking on the same road Indonesia who is the host of the event maintained a neutral position, by inviting both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Although Zelenskyy has already made it clear that Ukraine would not take part in the summit if Putin attends, he is expected to join the meeting virtually. The G20 summit is all set to be held on 15th November in Bali, Indonesia.