After Visiting Ukraine's First Lady, Jill Biden Meets Slovakia President Zuzana Caputova

On Monday, May 9, United States' First Lady Jill Biden met with President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova in the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP


On Monday, May 9, United States' First Lady Jill Biden met with President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova in the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia. According to Associated Press, before departing for the United States, Jill Biden met with Slovakian politicians.

Notably, the first lady of United States met with Ukrainian refugees in eastern Slovakia on May 8, the final day of her journey to Romania and Slovakia to see US military stationed there as well as women and children fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a AP report, Biden made the unexpected trip to demonstrate support for Ukraine's people in the wake of Russia's incursion. Jill Biden previously met with Ukrainian mothers and Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, on the occasion of International Mother's Day on May 8.

Further, Biden spoke to refugee families, volunteers, and local government workers at a refugee centre in Kosice, in eastern Slovakia, one of the primary transit hubs for approximately 400,000 Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border into Slovakia since the Russian incursion began on February 24.

Moreover, since Russia began what it refers to as a "special military operation" in Ukraine, the UN estimates that 5.8 million people have fled the country.

Biden was in Eastern Europe on a four-day visit to promote US support for Ukraine

Biden was in Eastern Europe on a 4-day visit to promote US support for Ukrainian refugees and friendly countries like Romania and Slovakia who are hosting them. She was in Romania on Friday and Saturday, meeting with US troops and Ukrainian refugees. It is worth mentioning here that the American first lady follows in the footsteps of previous sitting first ladies who visited war or conflict zones.

Such a high-stakes visit is unusual for a sitting first lady; they rarely travel to war zones, and the last one to do it alone was Laura Bush in 2008. Biden, a full-time English professor, has spent much of her time as first lady urging Americans to get immunizations and support community colleges, or praising Joe Biden's social spending initiatives.

Notably, the US First Lady had said very little about Ukraine until her visit.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP

