Ahead Of Aung San Suu Kyi's Trial, UN Says Myanmar Has Descended Into 'catastrophe'

Ahead of the scheduled start of the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi, UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet on June 11 said that Myanmar has descended into a “human rights catastrophe”. Suu Kyi, who is facing criminal charges that could lead to decades in prison, is expected to appear in court in Naypyidaw on Monday. She has been placed under house arrest since February when the military launched a coup, provoking defiant protests from the public who demanded the return of democracy.

Amid the military crackdown, Bachelet said the country had “gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe”. According to the UN, the military has deployed heavy weapon, including airstrikes, against armed groups and civilians in a bid to crush resistance. More than 108,000 people have fled their homes in Kayah state alone and at least 861 people have been killed by the junta.

In a statement, Bachelet said, “The military leadership is singularly responsible for this crisis, and must be held to account”. She added that she is “deeply troubled” by reports of detainees being “tortured”. She further raised concern over the collective punishment of family members of activists.

According to the advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 4,800 people are in detention or have been sentenced by the military since it seized control of the country. Protesters, poets, medics, journalists and social media celebrities are among those held. Reports of torture in prisons are widespread. Myanmar citizens have also been facing an increasing shortage of cash and overall hikes in prices of goods and services as they are withdrawing their savings from banks due to concerns for their future, and economic woes.

Suu Kyi faces a range of allegations

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi has been accused of illegally accepting $600,000 and seven visses of gold from former Yangon Chief Minister, according to The Global New Light of Myanmar. Apart from this case, the anti-corruption body has also accused Suu Kyi of misusing her authority and renting out a govt building to a foundation she headed, paid lower land leases for establishing her foundation's Horticulture vocational school to name a few. Apart from Suu Kyi, ex-chairman of Nay Pyi Taw Council, ex-deputy mayor U Ye Min Oo, ex-member of development committee Dr Myo Aung have been booked under the same offences.

(Image: AP)

