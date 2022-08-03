Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Myanmar on August 3. During his visit, Lavrov will hold a meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin and other leaders. The announcement regarding Lavrov's visit to Myanmar has been made by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova. She said that Lavrov is heading to Asia and his visit "is not bringing a provocation" as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Zakharova stressed that Russian FM Lavrov's visit to Asia is "bringing cooperation," TASS reported.

Notably, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2. Her visit to Taiwan has led to tensions between the United States and China. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the leaders of Russia and Myanmar plan to hold talks on the "current state" and the "prospects" for the ties between Russia and Myanmar, including political dialogue, trade, economic cooperation and interaction of two nations in different areas, like defence and security, as per the TASS report.

Lavrov to participate in Russia-ASEAN meeting

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that both sides will also discuss regional and international issues. It is worth mentioning that the Myanmar forces seized power on February 1 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyiv. The army takeover was met with protests by people across the country. According to Zakharova, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov will also participate in the Russia-ASEAN meeting in Cambodia during his visit to Asia.

Russia considers Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as 'clear provocation'

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Moscow considers US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as a "clear provocation." The ministry stressed that the relations between the sides of the Taiwan Strait is an internal issue of China. The Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that Beijing has the right to take steps it considers necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity concerning the Taiwan issue. It further stated that Russia's stance regarding China remains unchanged and emphasized that "there is only one China." Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the PRC government represents all of China and Taiwan is its "inalienable part."

"On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. We view her visit as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line of comprehensive containment of the PRC," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Image: AP