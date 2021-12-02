Ahead Of Modi-Putin Summit, Indian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Russian President

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi, Indian ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor presented credentials to him. On Wednesday, Kapoor said that he was honoured to present his credentials to Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin. He also added that now he is looking forward to welcoming the Russian leader to India on 6 December.

Honoured to present my credentials to H.E President Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin today. Look forward to welcoming him to India on Dec 6 @KremlinRussia_E @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/PcIWKLF0sV — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) December 1, 2021

According to a press note, during the ceremony, Putin received letters of credence from 20 newly arrived foreign ambassadors. The ceremony on Wednesday took place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Putin personally congratulated all the diplomats on the official start of their assignment in the Russian Federation and wished them every success in fulfilling the honourable and responsible mission entrusted to them.

While touching on Moscow's relations with New Delhi, Putin said, “India is one of the authoritative centres of the multipolar world with a foreign policy philosophy and priorities that are closely aligned with our own. I am convinced that, relying on strong traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, we will continue working together to expand the full range of Russian-Indian ties.”

PM Modi, Putin to outline large-scale initiatives

It is to mention that Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 6. The meeting between the Russian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to see the presentation of the S-400 air defence system to India which has already started arriving in the country in parts, according to ANI. In a major boost to military ties, Russia and India are also scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles during Putin’s visit.

The deal between India and Russia is worth Rs 5,000 crores and out of the 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the initial 7,00,000 will include Russia-made components. Following that, other rifles will be produced in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh in India with the transfer of technology. The rifles will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, Putin also announced that during upcoming talks with PM Modi, they “will outline new large-scale initiatives for the further development of the specially privileged Russian-Indian relationship, the Russian-Indian strategic partnership.”

(Image: Twitter)