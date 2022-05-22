Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, Indian Envoy To Japan Outlines On Purpose, Significance Of Visit

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan where he is scheduled to participate in the second in-person QUAD Leaders’ Summit, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma outlined the purpose of the visit stating that the PM will have multilateral as well as bilateral talks.

Speaking to ANI on PM Modi's visit to Japan, Sanjay Verma said, "Tomorrow (May 23) PM will arrive here. He will have an interaction with business leaders as well as CEOs in one-to-one format." Verma further added that after interacting with business leaders and CEOs, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event where he will interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.

"24th is largely devoted to QUAD. There will be QUAD-related events including the summit itself. After there will be bilateral (talks). There will be bilateral with Biden, after that with the Australian Prime Minister and thereafter with the Japanese Prime Minister. That will be all in the visit," the Indian ambassador to Japan told ANI.

On PM Modi's interaction with Businesses in Japan, Verma said, "Japan is very much excited regarding the opportunities in India including PLI (Product Linked Incentive) scheme. They need to understand us better and we need to understand them better. The leaders have ambition and aspiration to look at 5 Tillion Yen investment invested in India through public-private financing modes. Therefore, the business connection is important. We hope to encourage them for more investments, to create more jobs in India."

'QUAD is a positive agenda'

Speaking about the QUAD summit, Verma said, "When such large four leaders meet together, then they talk freely. QUAD is a group of like-minded countries, that have common values for international laws, and democracy." On the QUAD and China link, he said, "QUAD is a constructive and positive agenda. So we do not target any country or a region. What we look forward to, is peace and stability in the Indo-pacific region. We want to see international laws being followed. We want to see a free and inclusive Indi-Pacific region. We don't want to see any country taking coercive economic policies. "

"The prime motive, the prime agenda, the prime objective of QUAD meetings is to see peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Verma said.

On the Russia Ukraine conflict, Verma said that he does not know whether the issue will be discussed or not. However, he added that the conflict has impacted energy as well as food security.