Ahead Of SAARC Meet, Dilemma Over Afghan Representation Following Taliban Takeover

As South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) foreign affairs ministers is meet right around the corner, the dilemma for the meet this time will be on who will represent Afghanistan. The Taliban had stormed into Kabul on August 15, prompting then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani - along with his associates - to resign and flee the war-torn nation. The militant group then announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet, however, world leaders are still in “no rush” to recognise the new government.

Now, as Nepal is set to host the upcoming SAARC meet, the dilemma is who will represent SAARC’s youngest member - Afghanistan. Amir Khan Muttaqi is the acting foreign minister of the new Taliban government, but according to ANI, he is unlikely to attend any UN and affiliated meetings.

In fact, it is worth mentioning that during the SCO meet, PM Narendra Modi had even noted that the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan is non-inclusive and does not have representation of all sections of Afghan society, minorities and women. PM Modi also went on to caution that the international community before accepting or recognising the new government should broadly discuss the issue at the global level.

According to ANI, now, if the meeting takes place then the Afghan chair is likely to remain empty. However, a former diplomat of Nepal has cast doubt on whether the SAARC meeting will happen or not.

"How to convene the meeting is an issue because we don't know yet who will represent Afghanistan," said Durga Bhattarai, a former permanent representative of Nepal to the UN in New York. "Have we recognised the new regime in Afghanistan yet?"

Taliban’s new ‘caretaker' government

Meanwhile, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran and Qatar have shown an inclination towards recognising the new interim government in Kabul by the Taliban. The insurgent group, on the other hand, announced that the new regime will now be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura'. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informed Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as interior minister. Mohammad Yaqoob, the eldest son of the Taliban founder Mohammad Omar has been named as Minister of Defense.

The spokesperson added that the Taliban is now working on making the government more inclusive and it will soon announce all the ministries. “We will announce all the ministries, we are working on that, we are trying to include people from all parts of the country in the government,” Mujahid said. He announced a total of 33 names who will be holding various portfolios.

(With inputs from ANI)