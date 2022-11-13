Ahead Of Xi-Biden Meet, IMF Chief Warns Of Risk To Global Economy From China-US Rivalry

International Monetary Fund's (IMF) managing director has claimed that ex-President Donald Trump-era tarrifs on Chinese imports are counterproductive. Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, stated that the rivalry between US and China poses a risk to the world economy. "We may be sleepwalking into a world that is poorer and less secure as a result," she said, in an interview to Washington Post.

Her statements come before a meeting between US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping. Although Biden and Trump are from different political parties, Biden has not hesitated to go ahead with economic warfare against China. Recently, the Biden administration imposed import restrictions on advance semiconductor technology to stop China from its goal of gaining dominance in semiconductor technology. The IMF largely favours a free market approach with no tarrifs and no non-tarrif barriers, however, Biden administration has embraced industrial policy which is the antithesis of free-markets.

Biden's embrace of industrial policy

Back in June, under Biden administration, the US also started the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, which bans entry of products into US, which at any point in the supply chain, benefitted from forced labour. This has in effect led to a ban on most Chinese goods which are manufactured in Xinjaing. The US has also attempted to persuade Canada to enforce this ban, to ensure no Xinjiang goods enter into US via Canada.

Goal of IMF

"I lived through the first Cold War on the other side of the Iron Curtain. And, yeah, it is quite cold out there. And to go in a second cold war for another generation is ... very irresponsible," Kristalina Georgieva said. "It is important to think through actions and what they may generate as counter actions carefully, because once you let the genie out of the bottle, it’s hard to put it back in," she said. It is unlikely that Biden will remove tarrifs on China as tensions between US and China have sharpened since US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The IMF was established in 1944, after the 2nd World War, as part of the Bretton Woods Conference. The goal of IMF is to encourage expansion of trade (i.e. discourage mercantilism) and to expand access to international liquidity.