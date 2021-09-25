Issuing a statement at the Ahmad Shah Massoud Conference at UK's Cambridge University, NRF leader Ahmad Massoud on Friday, batted for an inclusive Afghanistan. Arguing that a system based on a single character for Afghanistan was impractical, Massoud said that people must elect their own leaders. The NRF is currently still fighting the Taliban regime from parts of Panjshir as the terror group's govt seeks global recognition.

Ahmad Massoud: 'Taliban is regressive and will fight it'

"History has proven that formation of the nation on the basis of emergent and single character for an entire population of people is impractical. Since this system was institutionalised, Afghanistan has seen many breakdowns including the one seen in August. Local communities should be given the power to elect their local leaders and hold them accountable. This system has existed in Afghanistan in the past century in varying degrees," said Massoud in his virtual recorded address.

Lashing out at the Taliban 'government', Massoud listed how the regime had repressed women's rights since their takeover of Kabul. Claiming that Taliban had made Afghanistan the refuge for international terrorism, Massoud batted for a connected Afghanistan, not an isolated nation. The Taliban's newly appointed UN envoy Suhail Shaheen has asked to address the UN General Assembly which is currently underway in New York.

"Since taking over Kabul on 15 August, the Taliban engaged in atrocities on different communities via terror activities. They are standing against the fundamental rights of women and have stooped their education. The Taliban have made our country a refuge for international terrorism - one that is isolated and regressive. We want an inclusive Afghanistan, one that preserves and promoted the rights of women. A country that is not isolated, but connected and one which has relations with not just nearby countries but with the world," he added.

Taliban takes over

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. After a bloody fight with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), Taliban claimed capture of the last province in Afghanistan - Panjshir, taking over the governor's office. NRFA led by 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud has refuted these allegations. Now, the Taliban announced its new government naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as its interim Prime Minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as its deputy. While Pakistan has officially recognised the regime, China has vowed to provide aid to the Taliban govt.